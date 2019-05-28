Joyce Kaufman Perkins, age 90, passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019, in Columbia, Maryland. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 11, 1929 she was one of thirteen born to Joseph E. Kaufman and Lillian Vignes Kaufman. She is their last surviving offspring and was preceded in death by seven sisters (Lorraine Piper, Olivia Peete, Marion Khaton, Gloria Francois, Cora Holland, Judy Dolliole, Marlene Blackwell) and five brothers (Joseph Kaufman, Robert Kaufman, George Kaufman, Elliott Kaufman, Donald Kaufman). Mrs. Perkins spent her life in New Orleans before relocating to Columbia, MD after hurricane Katrina. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas P. Perkins, Sr. and is survived by three children (Thomas Perkins, Jr., Susan Perkins-Parks, Stephen Perkins, Sr.) as well as seven grandchildren (Francesca Perkins, Stephen Perkins, Jr., Thomas Perkins, III, Logan Perkins, Justin Perkins, Matthew Parks, Harrison Perkins), and three great-grandchildren (Spencer Austin, Emory Perkins, Chase Austin). Mrs. Perkins was employed as a bookkeeper early on, before working several years at the Clarion Herald Newspaper followed by nearly 30 years of employment at Xavier University of New Orleans where she held positions in the Development Office, Alumnae Affairs, and as Events Coordinator for the University. Mrs. Perkins prioritized civic engagement and championed the needy, worthy causes, and institutions she valued and loved (e.g., Xavier University, St. Augustine High School, Pontchartrain Park). Her devotion to community service and tireless efforts to serve others ultimately led to her nomination and induction into the Knights of Malta organization. Relatives, friends, and colleagues are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial Friday, May 31st at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 5029 Louisa Drive/4700 Pineda Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation is 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with interment at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019