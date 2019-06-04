|
|
Joyce Lacoste Woodruff passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 70. She is survived by her mother, Marian Scheaffer Lacoste; her siblings, Donn Lacoste Sr, Bruce Lacoste Sr, Gregg Lacoste Sr, and Lori Lacoste Earl; her Godchildren, Donn Lacoste Jr, Michael Earl and Lauren Earl; and her numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward P. Lacoste and her brother, Edward "Dodie" R. Lacoste. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to her nurse, Brett Robinson for his compassion and care given to Joyce. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside inurnment on Friday June 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019