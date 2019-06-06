Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lumar-Marquez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Lumar Marquez entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Felix Marquez Jr. Mother of Jackie M. Butler (Cornell) of Waco, Tx. She was the daughter of the late Otis Lumar Sr. and Sylvania (Teal) Lumar. Survived by two sisters Lorenza Simmons and Yolanda Miller (Calvin). Two brothers Vernon Lumar and Charles Lumar (Elaine). She's preceded in death by her stepmother Ophelia Lumar, two brothers Claudell Lumar Sr, Otis Lumar Jr, sister Louise Bovie, great-nephew Calvin (Peanut) Populis Jr, sister-in-law Helen Lumar and brothers-in-law Webb and Esler. She's survived by two sisters-in-law, Anita and Augustine Lumar, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be celebrated at Third Rose of Sharon BC, 2132 3rd St. New Orleans, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Joyce Lumar Marquez entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Felix Marquez Jr. Mother of Jackie M. Butler (Cornell) of Waco, Tx. She was the daughter of the late Otis Lumar Sr. and Sylvania (Teal) Lumar. Survived by two sisters Lorenza Simmons and Yolanda Miller (Calvin). Two brothers Vernon Lumar and Charles Lumar (Elaine). She's preceded in death by her stepmother Ophelia Lumar, two brothers Claudell Lumar Sr, Otis Lumar Jr, sister Louise Bovie, great-nephew Calvin (Peanut) Populis Jr, sister-in-law Helen Lumar and brothers-in-law Webb and Esler. She's survived by two sisters-in-law, Anita and Augustine Lumar, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be celebrated at Third Rose of Sharon BC, 2132 3rd St. New Orleans, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close