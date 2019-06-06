Joyce Lumar Marquez entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Felix Marquez Jr. Mother of Jackie M. Butler (Cornell) of Waco, Tx. She was the daughter of the late Otis Lumar Sr. and Sylvania (Teal) Lumar. Survived by two sisters Lorenza Simmons and Yolanda Miller (Calvin). Two brothers Vernon Lumar and Charles Lumar (Elaine). She's preceded in death by her stepmother Ophelia Lumar, two brothers Claudell Lumar Sr, Otis Lumar Jr, sister Louise Bovie, great-nephew Calvin (Peanut) Populis Jr, sister-in-law Helen Lumar and brothers-in-law Webb and Esler. She's survived by two sisters-in-law, Anita and Augustine Lumar, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be celebrated at Third Rose of Sharon BC, 2132 3rd St. New Orleans, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019