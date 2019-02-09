Joyce Marie Berry Comeaux entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital at the age of 78. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Joyce was a retired sales manager of Woolco Department Store. Beloved wife of Lee Roy Comeaux, Sr. Loving mother of Tonette Brown, Vonterrance Jones, Lee Roy Comeaux, Jr., and Troy Comeaux. Daughter of the late Harry Berry, Sr. and Ivonola Berry. Sister of Harry D. Berry of New Orleans, LA , Mary Ann Osbey of Houston, TX, and the late Regina Comeaux. Joyce is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of The Promise Church, Union Bethel AME Church, St. John AME Church, and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at The Promise Church, 2021 South Dupre St., New Orleans, LA on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery-Slidell, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary