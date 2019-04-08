Joyce Marie Hymel Dufresne passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the loving wife of the late Ulysse J. Dufresne. Daughter of the late Severin and Aline Hymel. She is survived by her sister Cecile Loup and preceded in death by her brothers; Clarence Hymel, Henry Hymel and Carol Hymel. She is the mother of Camille Dufresne, C. Louise (Keith) Bourgeois, Jeanne (Perry) Lauve, Simone (John) Finn and the late Mark (Dawn) Dufresne. Grandmother of Robert Barker, Jacques (Kelly) Bourgeois, Antoinne Bourgeois, Dustin (Casey) Zeringue, Matthew Lauve, Sean Finn and Eryn Finn. Great Grandmother of Lil Bob, Remi, Bryce and Ronan. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA 70079 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11AM. Visitation will begin at 9:15AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Philip's Cemetery in Vacherie, La. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary