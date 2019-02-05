|
Joyce Morvant passed on January 18, 2019. Born January 4, 1934. Beloved sister of Edna and 10 deceased sisters and brothers; Delores, Rosalie, Pat, Anna Tilton, Margaret Lee, Gaston, Harold, Russell, Donald and Jude. Daughter of the late Edna and Gaston Morvant. Survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Retired from McCrory's. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:15 pm in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and continue until Mass time. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery #3. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019