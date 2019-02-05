Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:15 PM
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Morvant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Morvant


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Morvant Obituary
Joyce Morvant passed on January 18, 2019. Born January 4, 1934. Beloved sister of Edna and 10 deceased sisters and brothers; Delores, Rosalie, Pat, Anna Tilton, Margaret Lee, Gaston, Harold, Russell, Donald and Jude. Daughter of the late Edna and Gaston Morvant. Survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Retired from McCrory's. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:15 pm in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN & SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and continue until Mass time. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery #3. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now