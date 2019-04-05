Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Owens Creel. View Sign

Joyce Owens Creel, age 84 and a resident of Franklinton died Thursday night April 4, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and helped with Vacation Bible School each summer. Joyce lived in Baton Rouge for over 20 years, where she worked in the diamond vault for Wilson's Distributors, a jewelry wholesale business. She also worked at the Dollywood Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, TN for many years and later at the Dollar General in Franklinton. Joyce enjoyed crocheting and making crafts as well as feeding the hummingbirds in her yard and tending to her flowers. She loved her family very much and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by: Daughter and Son in law: Kathleen Creel Lincoln and Tim Lincoln of Byrum, MS; 3 Sons and Daughters in law: William and Ramona Creel of Franklinton, David and Kathleen Creel of Baton Rouge, Mike Creel, Sr. and Darlene S. Creel of Plaquemine; 5 Grandchildren; 10 Great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Billy Ray Creel, parents Fred Owens and Minnie Dawsey Owens, 3 sisters Ada Mae Jenkins, Clarice Dickerson, Charlsie Sandifer, brother Trevoir Owens and granddaughter Briget Creel. Visitation will be at Bethel Baptist Church (42592 Bethel Road, Franklinton, LA) on Sunday April 7th from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and after 9:00 am on Monday. A funeral service will be held in the church at 11:00 am Monday. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

