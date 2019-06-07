Joyce Palazzolo Chiusano, age 87 years young, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born December 3, 1931 to parents, the late Joseph Palazzolo and Emma Campione Palazzolo. Wife of the late Anthony J. Chiusano Sr. Mother of two sons, Jerome "Jerry" Chiusano (Danna) and Anthony "Tony" J. Chiusano Jr. (needs a girlfriend). Sister of Barbara Marullo (A. P.) and Cynthia Hern (Pete). Grandmother of Stephanie and Sherilyn. Great grandmother of Ethan and Theresa. She is also survived by her eight nephews and nieces, Jay, Jude, Anthony, Michael, Gina, Nicole, Lajeana and Maria. In her younger years, Joyce P. Chiusano was a former Professional Vocalist whose stage name was "Joy Palo." She performed with several big orchestras with such band leaders as Tony Almerico, Frankie Mann, Jay Zainey, Val Barbara and more. She will be Missed and Loved by her Family and Friends. Special Thanks to our aunt, cousins, Wanda with God's Angels sitter service and to Tammy Helms for helping with the Care for our Mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12 pm. A committal service will follow the Mass and take place at All Saints Mausoleum. To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary