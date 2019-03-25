Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Rebstock Gaubert. View Sign

Joyce Rebstock Gaubert passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Lester A. Gaubert for 65 years. Mother of Scott G. Gaubert, Jill G. LaRose (Richard), Kent G. Gaubert (Terry) and Travis G. Gaubert (Christine). Daughter of the late Daisy Eymard Rebstock and Victor Rebstock. Sister of the late Mildred Haas. Grandmother of Kyle Gaubert, Evan Gaubert, Melanie LaRose, Jesse LaRose (Jessica), Nicole L. Gaubert, Travis G. Gaubert, Jr. and the late Kent "Juna" Gaubert. Great grandmother of Jannette, Emma, Rylie, Kaleb, Kelcie, Kassidy, Aubree and Eli. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. She was an awesome and wonderful mother. She was a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA for 75 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11am. Interment, Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 9pm and on Thursday morning from 8am until 11am.

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

