Joyce Rita LeGrande Landry entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 92, with her loving family by her side. She was a native of White Castle, LA and resident of Marrero, LA. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold P. Landry, Sr. Born June 18, 1927 to Christophe LeGrande and Aurelia Medine LeGrande. She is survived by her adoring and loving children, Cheryl Landry (A.L. Levy); Linda O'Rourke (Richard Breaux, Sr.); David Landry (Ann); Harold Landry, Jr. (JoAnn); Laurie Albarado; Beth Boudreaux (Mike); Larry Landry (Kelly); Barry Landry (Stephanie); Keith Landry (Heidi); and the late Ralph Landry (Vita). She was the beloved grandmother to Jennifer Diamond, Shalon Verdin, Shelly McEntyre, Andrea Waller, Amy LeCompte, Harold "Scoot" Landry, III, Brandi Adams, Mitch Albarado, Courtney Richard, Matthew Blanchard, Megan Boudreaux, Dara Landry, Madeline Landry, Kasey Arabie, Justin Landry, Garrett Landry and 16 Great Grandchildren, all who loved their maw maw. Preceded in death by her brothers J.C. LeGrande and Earl Joseph LeGrande and sisters, Mildred Carbo and Eldora Fonseca. Special thanks to Ms. Miriam Cortez & Father George Hanna. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the . Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6PM until 9PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 8AM until 10:30AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10:30AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA.

