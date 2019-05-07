Joyce Skinner-Green entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her residence at the age of 75. She was a native of White Castle, Louisiana and a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for many years. She was a member of Mt. Everest Baptist Church where she served as the Church First Lady, a former Choir Member and Sunday School Member. She is the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Elvira Williams. Devoted wife by 1st marriage to the late Rev. Lee Andrew Skinner and by 2nd marriage to the late Rev. Earl Green. Loving mother of Darrell Williams, Leattra Skinner and the late Raynell Williams; one brother Gerald (Elaine) Williams and three sisters; Francis Skinner-Tucker, Gerri Donaldson and Gwendolyn (Mark Van) Johnson; an Uncle Richard Davis Sr. of Gonzales, La. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Mt. Everest Baptist Church and all neighboring churches, are all invited to attend her Funeral Services on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Mt Everest Baptist Church 2837 First St. New Orleans, LA. at 10:00 am. Visitation at 9:00 am. Rev. Thomas Glover, Sr. Pastor; Rev. James Hunter Jr. officiant. Interment: Holt Cemetery City Park Ave. NOLA. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019