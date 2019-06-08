Joyce V. Hankel passed away at her home in New Orleans on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Wife of the late Nathan Joseph Hankel. Beloved mother of Richard Hankel, Daryl Hankel (Yordanka), Joycelyn Hankel, and the late Alan Hankel (Susan) and Nathan Hankel (Hallie). Grandmother of Alexander Hankel, Andrew Yung Hankel, Jennifer H. Joy (Jason), and R.J. Hankel (Natalie). Great grandmother of Pierson Hankel, Emersyn Hankel, Ridley Joy, and Evangeline Joy. Sister of Hermanie "JoAnn" Gauthreaux, Linda Blanchard (Jerry), Paul Gauthreaux (June), and the late Frank Verbos (the late Jean), Rita Murphy (the late Ralph), Helen Hastings (the late Warren), Spencer Gauthreaux (Keith Matherne), and James Gauthreaux (Donna). Daughter of the late Frank Verbos and Lillian Gauthreaux. Stepdaughter of the late George Gauthreaux. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. After all of her children were in school, she ventured out into the business world, working in the Savings and Loan industry. She spent many years with Dryades Savings and Loan and retired as the Branch Manager of the Read Road Office. Her greatest pleasures came from being surrounded by her children, family, and friends. A chance to play games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was a time of great enjoyment. Of particular delight was the Christmas season when she derived more happiness from giving than receiving. Joyce was also generous with her time helping family and friends run errands, go to doctor visits or a chance to go to a movie. She and Nathan were in a dance group for many years and were the hit at the Guido Lip Sync when they played Archie and Edith Bunker singing "Those Were the Days"! Organizing summer picnics where cousins and extended family and friends made road trips for a day of swimming, softball, a hayride, and great potato salad was another one of her talents. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will begin at 12 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 2605 River Rd New Orleans, LA 70121. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary