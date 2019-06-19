Joyce Veronica Bourg passed away on June 12, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana at the age of 78. She was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Lacombe. Joyce is the loving mother of Deborah Davis (Dale), Joseph Moran, the late Rickey Moran, Terry Moran (Emily), Kevin Moran (Sherri), and doggy mommy to Sassy and Chole. She is the grandmother of Denny Binford (Mickal), Katie Davis (Marc), Terry Moran Jr. DO, Matthew Moran (Judy), Mariah Guy (Vince), Shane Moran (Kelsey), Randy Moran, and Candi Moran. Joyce is great-grandmother of Madison Desrochers, Dale Binford, Kenlie Anthony, Mason Moran, Mia Moran, Naomi Moran, Liam Guy, and Paisley Moran. She is the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth Teal Nosacka and sibling of Patricia Douglas (Mark) and Gerry Bowman (Marshall). Joyce Bourg is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and the father of her children, Joe Moran. She is the Godmother of Mark Douglas Jr., Theodore Teal, and Jeanne' Roach. Joyce will be missed by many and remembered as being strong, generous, and loving. She was always willing to help anyone in need and would give you the shirt off her back. Joyce was an amazing cook, enjoyed going to garage sales, and loved her dogs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Covington SPCA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019