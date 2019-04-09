The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Joycelyn Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joycelyn Kramer Russo

Obituary Condolences

Joycelyn Kramer Russo Obituary
Joycelyn Kramer Russo passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Mother of Susan R. Camp (David), Lori R. Levine (Kenny), Mark A. Russo (Linda), Matthew I. Russo (Rhonda), Steven M. Russo (Debbie). Grandmother of Melissa Camp McEvers (Norman), Melinda L. Camp, Michael D. Camp, Jessica Levine Clement (Jason), Jason M. Levine, Jamie Levine Langridge (Pierce), Jenni M. Levine, Emily E. Russo, Christopher M. Russo, Rachael Russo Swanson (Ryan), Donald J. McMahon, Nicolas R. Russo and Samantha R. Russo. Also survived by 5 Great Grandchildren with another one on the way. Daughter of the late Irvon A. Kramer and Zulma Peyronnin Kramer and sister of the late Armand J. Kramer. A native of New Orleans, graduated from St. Joseph Academy and lived her life taking care of others as a Mother, Grandmother and Care Taker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass on Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Angela Merici, 835 Melody Dr., Metairie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of mass at 11:00. Interment immediately following at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, III. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Download Now