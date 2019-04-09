|
Joycelyn Kramer Russo passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Mother of Susan R. Camp (David), Lori R. Levine (Kenny), Mark A. Russo (Linda), Matthew I. Russo (Rhonda), Steven M. Russo (Debbie). Grandmother of Melissa Camp McEvers (Norman), Melinda L. Camp, Michael D. Camp, Jessica Levine Clement (Jason), Jason M. Levine, Jamie Levine Langridge (Pierce), Jenni M. Levine, Emily E. Russo, Christopher M. Russo, Rachael Russo Swanson (Ryan), Donald J. McMahon, Nicolas R. Russo and Samantha R. Russo. Also survived by 5 Great Grandchildren with another one on the way. Daughter of the late Irvon A. Kramer and Zulma Peyronnin Kramer and sister of the late Armand J. Kramer. A native of New Orleans, graduated from St. Joseph Academy and lived her life taking care of others as a Mother, Grandmother and Care Taker. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass on Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Angela Merici, 835 Melody Dr., Metairie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of mass at 11:00. Interment immediately following at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, III. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Information 504-835-2341. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019