Juanita Gloria Sims Murphy was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 3, 1939 and departed this world on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Juanita graduated from Joseph S. Clark Senior High School and attended the University of New Orleans. She was born to the late Calis Sencial Sims Jr and the late Alberta Handy Sims. She was one of six children. She retired from the VAMC, NOLA in May of 2004. Juanita met and fell in love with John Murphy Jr., they were married on October 26, 1974. She leaves to mourn and cherish her daughter, Cherlyn Harrison (Robert Harrison, Sr), grandchildren Raymond and Robert, and great-grandchildren Marian Renee and Emmitt Shawn. She is the sister of Alberta Clarice Sims and the late: Andrew Sims, Donald B. Sims, Sr., Calis S. Sims III and Abraham D. Sims. She is the sister-in-law of Wilma Sims and Iris Sims of Austin, Texas. She is the god-mother of Pastor Donna Butler, Calis Sims IV and Calis Collins. She is the niece of Dorothy Handy Peavy. She is cherished and will be missed by her aunt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a loving mother and a great support to her family and friends and a pillow of strength to all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment St. Louis #3 Cemetery. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home Inc. In Charge (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019