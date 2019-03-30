Juanita Louise Cannon McCune passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 in New Orleans. Juanita was born November 2, 1922 in Mississippi to the late Juanita St. Amant Cannon and Lucien Hall Cannon. She was the wife of the late James S. McCune. Juanita is survived and beloved by her four daughters, Sharon Keating (Wayne), Dr. Kathleen McCune (Collin Babcock), Jamie McCune, and Susan Sykes (Andy); her grandchildren, Charlyn Keating Chisholm, Dr. Christi Keating Sumich; Sean, Colin, Ryan and Patrick McKenzie; Will, Adam and Ben Sykes; and her 8 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers, George and William Cannon. Juanita worked hard for much of her life starting with a job in the accounting department of Touro Infirmary in New Orleans in the 1940's. She moved back to her beloved Mississippi Gulf Coast after her retirement from the St. Bernard Parish School System as a cafeteria manager. In her retirement she did volunteer work for the Mississippi tourism industry and the local senior citizen center. Juanita was always happiest near the water. She was an excellent diver and swimmer, and loved to go crabbing. Services and inurnment will take place in the Biloxi Mississippi National Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com for the McCune family. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary