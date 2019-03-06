Juanita Maria Voll "Nita" passed away on Saturday, March 02, 2019, in Slidell, LA at the age of 92. She was born in Hattiesburg, MS and lived in Mandeville, LA for the past forty years. Juanita retired from South Central Bell after over 35 years of service. Nita was a jazzercise enthusiast who was a regular at Mary "D" Dance Studio 3 times a week (for 30 something years, until 2 years ago) where she was always on the front row. She had many friends who all aspired to be like her. She loved life and lived it! Her favorite place was Grand Isle where she ran her boat "Miz Neet", enjoyed fishing, crabbing & catching shrimp. She always welcomed friends and family to come down and it is where her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have some of the best memories in life. Loving wife of Verne R. Voll for almost 40 years. Devoted mother of Janice Foreman Barbaro (James) and the late Terry L. Foreman. Sister of the late Bill Faul of Hattiesburg, MS. Grandmother of Shane Michael Barbaro, Mandy Barbaro Aymami (A.J.), and Kresta L. Foreman, Terrah Foreman Klinki both of California. Great Grandmother of Jouet, Briggs, Easton, Taylor, Derek, Jocelyn, Reegan and Harrison. Private services will be held at a later date as per the family's request. For condolences visit our website www.serenitycovington.com (985) 875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary