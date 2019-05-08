Juanita Myrtle Richard (Weezie / Nita) Leonard transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 3:40 pm at her home in Goodwill, La., after a lengthy illness at the age on 90. Daughter of the late James Richard, Sr. and Zelma Johnson Richard, she was raised by her uncle and aunt, the late Rev. Phillip J. Pittman and Victoria R. Pittman. Stepdaughter of the late Rev. Ellen Richard. Former wife of the late William Leonard, Jr. (Teddy). Beloved and devoted "Little Sister" and "Daughter" of the late Zelma Leontine Richard (Taunt). Loving and caring mother of Linda L. Fernandez (Collins), Marsha L. Williams (Alvarez) and Darryl Leonard. Sister of James Richard Jr. (Ruthie) and the late Antoinette R. Tassin, Jessie P. Richard and Eva M. Smith. Cherished grandmother of Diedra Johnson, E. Lamont Leonard, Alvarez T. Williams, Dr. De'Shondra Leonard and Darianna Leonard. Great grandmother of Kerry Fernandez and Candice Augustus. great, great grandmother of Journie and Jordyn Reddick. Survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastors, Officers and members of Greater Mt. Olive M. B. C. and all neighboring churches of St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Orleans Parishes, Mountain View C. O. G. I. C. of Peoria, Arizona, Alief Baptist Church of Katy, Texas, and St. Paul C. O. G. I. C. are invited to the Homegoing Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Greater Mt. Olive M. B. C., 1904 Goodwill Drive, Poydras, LA at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Rev. Clarence Riley, officiating. Internment: Merrick Cemetery, Violet, LA. Professional Services entrusted to D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1728 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019