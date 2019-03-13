Juanita Paul, at the age of 81, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019. As the fourth born to the late Augustine and Irving Ware, Juanita was born December 24, 1937 in the City of New Orleans. Juanita, also affectionately known as "Grammie" was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family. She and her lifelong companion, Oscar Gillard, enjoyed over fifty years of life together. Juanita will forever live in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her. Survived by her sons Anthony (Sheena) Gillard, and Eric (Rhonda) Gillard; Daughter Lynette Paul; Granddaughters Erica Woodridge, Endya Gillard, Tabatha Gillard, Tanya Paul, and Shanta Paul; Grandsons Eric "E.J." Gillard Jr. and Anthony "Buddy" Gillard Jr.; Brother Nelson (Phern) Ware; Sisters Blanche Dukes, and Lucille Dezara; and Great-Grandchildren Kendric White and Leilani Maher. She was a devoted aunt to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Relatives and friends also priest and parishioners of St. David Catholic Church are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. David Catholic Church, 5617 St. Claude Avenue beginning 10 am. Very Rev. Oswald Pierre Pierre-Jules, Jr. S.S.J., V.R., pastor, celebrant. Church visitation 9 am until time of Mass. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary