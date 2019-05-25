Juanita Trahant Vitellaro passed away on May 17, 2019 in Kentwood, Louisiana at the age of 85. She was born on May 18, 1933 in New Orleans and was a resident of Chalmette. Juanita is the devoted wife of the late Edgar Vitellaro and the beloved mother of Debra Jones (Keith), Suzanne Cuenca (Mack), and Angeline Roberts (Reece). She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Muriel Trahant. She is grandmother of Melissa Cuccia (Scott) and Christina Knoll (Rudy Christian) and great-grandmother of Evan Cuccia, Eva Cuccia, Drew Knoll, and Griffin Knoll. Juanita is the sister of the Lawrence Trahant and the late Jacquelyn Greatrex. She loved to spend her time sewing, cooking, and baking but her greatest love was spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the same location. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to June 1, 2019