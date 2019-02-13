The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
28088 Main Street
Lacombe, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
28088 Main Street
Lacombe, LA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lafontaine Cemetery
Lacombe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jude Faciane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jude Dennis "Pop" Faciane

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jude Dennis "Pop" Faciane Obituary
Jude Dennis "Pop" Faciane, 69, a member of Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council, died Friday February 11, 2019 in Lacombe, LA. He was born in New Orleans; he was reared in Slidell, LA. After marrying his loving wife-Joyce, they moved to Lacombe, LA. Jude was a very loving and compassionate man; he doted over his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Although he was avid LSU and Chicago Clubs fan, he was the number one New Orleans Saints fan; he held season tickets for over 20 years. When he was not cheering for his beloved Saints, he was always doing yard work, caring for others and giving advice to family and friends. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 51 years, Joyce A. Laurent Faciane. He leaves behind a four daughters, Monica Faciane, Latrecia Faciane, Jennifer Faciane-Batiste, Christina Faciane-Battle (Bakeamiorocio); five grandchildren, Travion, Macey, Jordan, Thaddis and Kailey; one great grandchild, Luna; three sisters, Louise Narcisse (Salasse), Edolia Barrios (Antonio), Suzette Archie (Donald); he is preceded in death by five siblings Yvonne Baham (Poleate), Lynell Balancier (Victor) Bertha Narcisse (Darryl), Samuel Faciane, JC Faciane (Catherine). Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 28088 Main Street, Lacombe, Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation will start at 9:00 am; then Mass at 11:00 am; interment immediately following at Lafontaine Cemetery, Lacombe. Condolences can posted at www.serenitycovington.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home
Download Now