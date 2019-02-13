Jude Dennis "Pop" Faciane, 69, a member of Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council, died Friday February 11, 2019 in Lacombe, LA. He was born in New Orleans; he was reared in Slidell, LA. After marrying his loving wife-Joyce, they moved to Lacombe, LA. Jude was a very loving and compassionate man; he doted over his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Although he was avid LSU and Chicago Clubs fan, he was the number one New Orleans Saints fan; he held season tickets for over 20 years. When he was not cheering for his beloved Saints, he was always doing yard work, caring for others and giving advice to family and friends. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 51 years, Joyce A. Laurent Faciane. He leaves behind a four daughters, Monica Faciane, Latrecia Faciane, Jennifer Faciane-Batiste, Christina Faciane-Battle (Bakeamiorocio); five grandchildren, Travion, Macey, Jordan, Thaddis and Kailey; one great grandchild, Luna; three sisters, Louise Narcisse (Salasse), Edolia Barrios (Antonio), Suzette Archie (Donald); he is preceded in death by five siblings Yvonne Baham (Poleate), Lynell Balancier (Victor) Bertha Narcisse (Darryl), Samuel Faciane, JC Faciane (Catherine). Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 28088 Main Street, Lacombe, Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation will start at 9:00 am; then Mass at 11:00 am; interment immediately following at Lafontaine Cemetery, Lacombe. Condolences can posted at www.serenitycovington.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary