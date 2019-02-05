Judith "Judy" Ann Clark, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, in Slidell, at the age of 79. Beloved Wife of the late Wilbert Clark; Mother of Lawrence Trahant Jr., Bruce Trahant, Bernard Donnegan, Sherry Trahant (Villemuer) and Charlene Kraemer; Daughter of the late Sandage Wilson and Anna Mae Baroni (Klein); Sister to Jude Wilson, Keith Wilson and Aleta Wilson (Stacey). Also survived by 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and longtime resident of Slidell, Judy left a legacy of love and all of the very best things that life has to offer through her many talents and zest for life. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral and memorial celebration. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 58203 LA 433 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:00 NOON. Friends and family may arrive as early as 11:00am for visitation. Directly following, friends and family will be escorted to Forest Lawn Cemetery at 1751 Gause Blvd. West for graveside services. Immediately following, there will be an escort to the Northshore Beach Firehouse and Community Center at 267 Debbie Drive (off of Carr Drive) in Slidell for a Celebration of Life for Judy, where friends and family will have the opportunity to remember and celebrate Judy's life and legacy, beginning at 2:30. Food and refreshments will be served. Burial will be in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary