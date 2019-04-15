|
Judith Ann Henry, age 76 of Mandeville, LA, a former longtime resident of Franklinton, LA, died peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence in Mandeville, LA. Born, Thursday, May 21, 1942 in New Orleans, LA to the late Otha Leroy and Josephine Teresa Fitzhenry Lea. Survived by her Daughters - Leslie Lea Marcotte, Stacy Kastner, Angel Marcev, Amy Roberts, Son - Danny Horton, Sister - Gloria Ziegler, Brothers - Otha Lea, Chris Lea, 9 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Husband - Lester Henry, Jr., Son - Lester Henry, III, and parents. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation from 5:00 PM to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana, 3445 N. Causeway Blvd, Suite 902, Metairie, LA 70002 (www.alz.org/louisiana). Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019