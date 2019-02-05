Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Judith Ann Kerner beloved mother and granny peacefully passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019, at the age of 77. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Kerner, Parents Herndon and Corinne Wederstrandt Sr.and her brother Roger Wederstrandt. Judy is survived by her son Charles Kerner Jr. daughter Jodi (Eric) and grandchildren: Russell, Zachary, Charlie and William Tannehill. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her love was unconditional. Her true passions were spoiling her grandchildren, attending Saturday Mass with her dear friend Julie followed by a trip to the casino. Sunday was her day to watch football and cheer for the Saints. Judy retired from State Farm Insurance just last year after serving the company for over 20 years. She enjoyed work and was a loyal and dedicated employee. The family would like to thank everyone at the Tulane Cancer Clinic and all of our friends on the 6th floor, along with friends and family who have loved and supported us through this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday February 8 at St. Matthew the Apostle (MBC Center) 10021 Jefferson Hwy. River Ridge. Visitation is from 10:30-11:30 and Mass following. In lieu of flowers please donate to Judith Ann Kerner beloved mother and granny peacefully passed away on Tuesday January 29, 2019, at the age of 77. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Kerner, Parents Herndon and Corinne Wederstrandt Sr.and her brother Roger Wederstrandt. Judy is survived by her son Charles Kerner Jr. daughter Jodi (Eric) and grandchildren: Russell, Zachary, Charlie and William Tannehill. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her love was unconditional. Her true passions were spoiling her grandchildren, attending Saturday Mass with her dear friend Julie followed by a trip to the casino. Sunday was her day to watch football and cheer for the Saints. Judy retired from State Farm Insurance just last year after serving the company for over 20 years. She enjoyed work and was a loyal and dedicated employee. The family would like to thank everyone at the Tulane Cancer Clinic and all of our friends on the 6th floor, along with friends and family who have loved and supported us through this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday February 8 at St. Matthew the Apostle (MBC Center) 10021 Jefferson Hwy. River Ridge. Visitation is from 10:30-11:30 and Mass following. In lieu of flowers please donate to [email protected] Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Neptune Society - New Orleans

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close