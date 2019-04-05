Judith C. Chassaignac, born in New Orleans June 4, 1950, died March 25, 2019, at East Jefferson General Hospital. Judith attended Cristobal High School in Coco Solo, Panama Canal Zone, and St. Mary of the Pines high school in Chatawa, MS. She earned her undergraduate degree at Loyola University of New Orleans and a master's degree in social work at Tulane University. She was a career therapist treating mental health and especially addictive disorders. She counseled patients at the former Naval Support Activity New Orleans in Algiers, the Jefferson Parish drug court, the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority, and first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She also headed a residential treatment home for late-stage HIV/AIDS patients in New Orleans' Ninth Ward. She is survived by her nephews, Charles L. (Chase) Chassaignac IV, of Baton Rouge; and Henry R. Chassaignac, of Nashville, TN; a niece, Jeannette C. (Jeanne) Neusetzer, of Lafayette; her sister-in-law, Carla H. Chassaignac, of New Orleans; brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth McLeod, of Metairie; great-nephews and great-nieces: Arthur J., Raymond L., and Carson R. Chassaignac, of Baton Rouge; Helen M. and Henry A. Neusetzer, of Lafayette; and Marguerite Grace Chassaignac, of Nashville; also by numerous first cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur W. and Jeannette Livaudais Chassaignac, and her siblings, Jeannette (Jean) Chassaignac McLeod and Charles L. Chassaignac III. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 10am, with visitation beginning at 9am, and interment at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery following the Mass. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary