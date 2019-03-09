The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
Judith Champagne
Judith L. Champagne passed away March 8, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Donald Champagne, she is survived by her children, Christi L. Padilla, Sally Champagne, Rita Shirer, and Lisa Winters. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Damien, Eden, Mark, Gracie, Derrick, and Sara, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Audrina and Emmeline. She is preceded by her sister, Elaine Stanley. Judith loved arts and crafts and will be remembered for the beautiful Christmas ornaments she made. She was also an avid Saints fan and animal lover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning at 10 AM. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dog People of Livingston Parish http://www.dogpeopleoflivingston.org. Please visit www.HCAlexander.com to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019
