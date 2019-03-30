The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Judith Lynn "Judy" Buras

Judith Lynn "Judy" Buras Obituary
Judith "Judy" Lynn Buras was born on October 18, 1946. She met Bruce Buras in October of 1961 and they immediately fell in love. They both knew that they had found their true soul mates. They were married and became on in November of 1964. On March 27, 2019 Judy and Bruce reunited once again to begin their eternal life together. Judy is survived by her daughters, Monique (JC), Nicole (Richie); granddaughter, Brooke (Chris); grandsons, Richie and Reed; great-grandsons, Christopher and Wyatt; sister, Raywin (George); and brother, Tommy (Jocelyn). Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents, Raymond and Louise "Mickey" Foucha; and her brother, Jimmy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Monday, April 1, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM until the memorial service begins at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Rosaryville Cemetery, Ponchatoula, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019
