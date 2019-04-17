The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Judith Schiro "Judy" Coniglio

Judith "Judy" Schiro Coniglio, 73, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Slidell. Judy Coniglio was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Slidell since 1973. She was co-owner of The Book Shelf in Slidell for eighteen years, and was a receptionist at St. Luke the Evangelist for the past ten years. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Schiro. She is survived by her husband, Louis A. Coniglio III; three children, Mark J. Coniglio (Michele), Camilla C. Rogers (Joseph), Natalie L. Coniglio; one brother, Gerard J. Schiro; five grandchildren, Joshua J. Coniglio, Jordan M. Coniglio, Joseph E. Coniglio, Emily H. Weatherford, Jaycee C. Hunt; two great-grandchildren, Joseph N. Weatherford and Arabella M. Weatherford. Visitation will be held at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, in Slidell, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:30am until 11:00am. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019
