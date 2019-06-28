Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy A. Pujol. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home 315 Franklin St Napoleonville , LA 70390 (985)-369-6535 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy A. Pujol (nee Sister Sharon Marie), 74, died peacefully on June 26, 2019 at Assumption Nursing Home in Napoleonville, LA. She was born in Napoleonville on July 3, 1944, but raised in the Irish Channel where she attended school at St. Alphonsus and Redemptionist. Judy was a former Sister with the Most Holy Sacrament community for 22 years, and taught school for over 40 years as a nun and lay-person at various schools including St. Theresa of Avila in Gonzales, St. Philomena in Labadieville, St. Maurice in NOLA, St. Leo Steon, and Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette. Most people have a resume of where they have worked, however, she has one where she loved and changed lives. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church from 9 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in church cemetery. She is survived by her mother, Ivy Blanchard Pujol; her sister, Gail Campo ("Bean"); brothers, Sidney Pujol (Susan) and Ricky Pujol (Rachal); along with two special god-children, Randy Pujol and Stacie Gautreaux. She also leaves behind many more nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who all lovingly called her "Nanny." She was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Pujol, and sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Kenneth Cooley. Special thanks to her angel on Earth, Margurite Dorsey, for her special care of Judy these past 4 years. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

