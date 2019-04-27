|
|
Judy Poleto Toups passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was 74, born in New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Garyville, LA. Beloved wife of the late Herman Toups Jr. Mother of Mary Lynn Laiche (Tutty) and Herman Toups III (Celeste). Grandmother of her "Judy's Beauties" Amanda and Ali Laiche and Ashley and Jenna Toups. Daughter of the late Bertha Amedee Poleto and Sam Poleto. Daughter-in-law of Dorothy Louque Toups and Herman Toups Sr. Sister of Allen Poleto (Margaret). The family would like to thank Mrs. Connie Vicknair and Mrs Sybil Pellissier for their love and devotion to Judy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 176 Anthony F Monica St., Garyville, LA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019