Jules Peter Hickey Jr. departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 78. He was in the presence of his loving family. Jules was born in New Orleans, LA, and was a resident of Mandeville since 1993. Jules developed a lifelong love of racing at the age of 14. He worked as a diesel mechanic. However, his life is defined by his love for Christ, his need to disciple others, and his passion for running a 9.90 down the track. He was an active member of Church of the King. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with, as well as those he reached but never met. He is the son of Jules Peter Hickey Sr. and Miriam "Mimi" Hickey. He is survived by his devoted wife Bonnie Dell Hickey whom never left his side; his 5 children Kim Armstrong (Scott), Laurie McLaughlin (Geoff), Julie Rayner (Edward), Christine Roa (Keith), and Charlene Tufts (Shawn); 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings Iris Curtis (Harry), Renell Dentro (Sam), Samuel Hickey Sr. (Janice), Peter Hickey and Mathew Hickey (Shannon); brothers-in-law Lester Dell and Rudy Dell (Candice). A limb has fallen from the family tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage. I'm counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remembering all, how I truly was blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don't worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin. Until the day comes we're together again." Author Unknown. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Church of the King – Annex Building, 22205 Little Creek Rd, Mandeville, LA 70471, on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA 70433, Phone 985-875-1131. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com.