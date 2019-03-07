Julia Barnes Cato entered peacefully into eternal rest at her residence on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 88. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Cato. Devoted mother of Kenneth (Timothea) Cato, Dantzler Cato (Vincent), and the late Raymond Cato. Loving grandmother of Keosha, Jaranisha and Amireyah. Great Grandmother of Chrishone and Heaven. Daughter of the late Henderson and Beatrice Barnes. Sister of Richard Palmer, Lena Brown and the late Ida Me Lewis, Alice Asberry, Bobby Palmer, Lawrence Palmer, and Jornell Palmer. Julia is also survived by her special friend Jacqueline Hayes Bickman, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Mount Herman Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; members of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, and Eastern Star are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mount Herman Baptist Church, 3512 Hwy 90 W, Avondale, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Darold A. Ingram, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary