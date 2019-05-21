Julia Hazel Williams Smith entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was a faithful servant of God our Lord Jesus Christ. She was a teacher and a counselor that worked in the New Orleans School System before transitioning to the Department of Defense Dependent School System (DODDS). She educated the youth of our military and deployed members for over 26 years in Madrid and Zaragoza, Spain and Incirlik, Turkey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Thelma Williams, and husband, Alvin Williams Smith. She is survived by 4 children, Joseph and Abraham Smith, Vera-Ellen Trice, and Catherine- Anne Bullard; 2 daughters-in-law, Carrie F. Ricci and Christina Romero; 1 son-in-law, Andrew Bullard; 8 grandchildren, Joseph A. Smith, Maria A Smith, Abraham M. Smith Jr., Sebastian Smith, Catherine Smith, Veronica Trice, Benjamin Bullard, Julian Bullard; 3 brothers, Camille Williams, Andrew Williams, Kenneth Williams, 2 sisters, Barbara Anderson, Thelma V. Moore; 3 sisters-in-law, Jean Williams, Betty Williams, Geraldine Flanagan; 2 brothers-in-law, Keith Anderson, Paul Moore and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 Third Street, New Orleans, LA 70113. Officiant Dr. C. S. Gordon, Jr. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday 24, 2019. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home. Arrangements By Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel Street, N.O.LA. 70113. Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book please visit www.legacy.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019