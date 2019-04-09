Julia Marie Gabriel Ponzio passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony Ponzio. Loving mother of David Ponzio and the late Melody Ann Gould. Daughter of the late Joseph Warren Gabriel and Marie Mauterer Gabriel. Sister of Albert, Deanna, Beverly and the late Joseph "Bud" and Warren Gabriel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Julia was born on July 18, 1923 in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish before settling in Gretna, LA. She was very talented and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and cross stitch. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary