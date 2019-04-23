On Wednesday April 17, 2019 Julianna "Jules" Paige West, age 22 of Slidell, LA, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her mom Jerri West, her best friends who were like sisters to her Kayla Cousins and Taylor Katz, and numerous friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and met her. Jules is preceded in death by her dad Frank "Tiger" West Jr., and her grandparents Joan West, Otto Wagenpfeil Sr., and Geraldine Manning Wagenpfeil. Jules family would like to invite family, friends, and member of her Narcotics Anonymous group to attend the visitation on Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm with the funeral starting at 7 pm at The Village Church Lutheran 29180 US-190, Lacombe, LA. 70445. Pastor Paul Ernewein to be officiating. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019