Julie Catherine Couvillon, a beloved Mother, Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, Friend, Niece, Cousin, and Co-Worker, gained her heavenly wings on the early morning of Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 36. Our precious Julie, of Metairie, Louisiana, was born on November 5, 1982 to her loving parents, Stephen and Janice Couvillon. She also leaves on earth a beautiful Daughter, Alyssa Couvillon (19); their dog "Dixie"; her younger sister, Lindsay Minzey (Corey); her grandmother, Theresa Champagne and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gus and Eugenia Couvillon Jr. and John Champagne Sr. She attended St. Christopher Grammar School, Mount Carmel Academy High School (2000) and finished her education at Our Lady of Holy Cross College with a major in nursing where she graduated with honors. While doing this, she was raising her daughter as a single mother with the help of her parents. She obtained her Bachelors Degree in Nursing in 2005 and started her dream career, inspired by her mother, at Southern Baptist Hospital as a Registered Nurse. After Hurricane Katrina, she furthered her nursing career at Ochsner Hospital on Jefferson Highway. While working at Ochsner for the last 13 years, she inspired and changed the lives of those whose paths she crossed. She loved her career and the opportunity it gave her to help others. She was a determined and dedicated nurse, receiving the honor as an Employee of the Month in 2018. The funeral service to celebrate Julie's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. The visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm followed by the Mass. Contributions to support her mission of helping others may be made to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-995; www.stjude.org/memorial. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary