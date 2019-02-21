The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Christine Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julie Christine Johnston Obituary
Julie Christine Johnston, age 55, passed away at her home in Metairie on Saturday, February 16th, 2019. She was born September 11, 1963 in Marrero Louisiana to Harvey Johnston and Patricia Anne Duffourcec. She attended John Ehret High School, after graduating she attended eastern college in Metairie. Following her training she had careers in several fields. Hobbies included raising family and caring for Gods creations through gardening. Some of her favorite times out and about were camping, fishing, and watching it rain. She is survived by her beloved husband Terence Corley, and her mother in law Hazel Corley. Left to honor and remember her love are four children, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jordan, and Jerrica. Her sister Melanie Dominick her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Julie will be remembered as a bright shining light in the various communities and church that she served. The Corley family would like to extend our gratitude to everyone at the First Baptist Church in Clovis California also the staff at Fersenius Kidney Care for their attentiveness and loving care. Greenwood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.greenwoodfh.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now