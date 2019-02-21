Julie Christine Johnston, age 55, passed away at her home in Metairie on Saturday, February 16th, 2019. She was born September 11, 1963 in Marrero Louisiana to Harvey Johnston and Patricia Anne Duffourcec. She attended John Ehret High School, after graduating she attended eastern college in Metairie. Following her training she had careers in several fields. Hobbies included raising family and caring for Gods creations through gardening. Some of her favorite times out and about were camping, fishing, and watching it rain. She is survived by her beloved husband Terence Corley, and her mother in law Hazel Corley. Left to honor and remember her love are four children, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Jordan, and Jerrica. Her sister Melanie Dominick her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Julie will be remembered as a bright shining light in the various communities and church that she served. The Corley family would like to extend our gratitude to everyone at the First Baptist Church in Clovis California also the staff at Fersenius Kidney Care for their attentiveness and loving care. Greenwood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary