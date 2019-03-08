Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juliette Desselles Rose. View Sign

Juliette Desselles Rose entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 82. She was the loving wife of Francis E. Rose, Jr for 61 years, mother of Mark Rose (Kelly) and Brion Rose (Michelle Atzenhoffer), grandmother of Dr. Kyle Rose and Dr. Laura Rose Burke, and sister to Sadie Desselles Hof (Henry). Her parents were (late) Allen and Rena Desselles originally of Mansura, LA. She is fondly remembered for her love of family, cooking and tennis. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a Mass at St Ann Catholic Church, 3601 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm, with visitation from 12:00-1:00pm at St Ann Church. Family Interment will follow at Garden of Memories. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019

