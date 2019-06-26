|
Juliette Isidore Picquet entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Joseph and Lillie Isidore. Wife of the late Harold Picquet Sr. Beloved mother of Crystal Bienemy (Steven), Jeffery and Harold Picquet Jr. (Deona). Grandmother of Dwayne Sims, Denair Riley Jr., Jada and Steven Bienemy Jr. Also survived by one great-grandchild, Deniree Riley, two sisters, one brother, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends; Priest and Parishoners of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; Staff and Employees of Quest Diagnostics, Domino Sugar, Ochsner Orthopedics and TCI Packaging are invited to attend the funeral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet, LA 70092 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM, Father Bryan Howard, Celebrant. Interment St. Martin Cemetery, Davant, LA. Visitation 10:30 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook online @ charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Final arrangements entrusted to Charbonnet Family Services (504)302-1520.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019