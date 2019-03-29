Julius Ambrose Smith passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 82 years old. Born November 27, 1936, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen Bourgeois Smith; his parents, Julius Ambrose Smith Sr. and Beatrice Barnes Smith; and his loving sister, Carolyn Smith Grandolfo and her husband, John V. Grandolfo. Julius is survived by his youngest sister, Madelyn Smith Garrity and her husband, Dr. Raymond J. Garrity; his four children: Donald G. Smith, Aileen S. Manders (Jim), Julie S. Criswell (Mike) and Cristi S. Westerfield (Craig). Grandfather of Thomas and Yvette Bourgeois, Collin and Caitie Marshall and Bailey Westerfield Cao and Grant Westerfield. Also, Grandfather of Robin Rodrigue (Tara) and PawPaw to Taylor, Rachel, Adelyn and Lillian. Julius graduated from Jesuit High School in New Orleans in 1954. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958, mostly in Germany. He received an honorable discharge. Julius was an avid Saints' fan and followed the football team's progress throughout the years. He especially enjoyed watching their games with his son, Donald and his special friend, Sheila Bergeron. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass held in the chapel at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in New Orleans, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until Mass. Inurnment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 61045, New Orleans, LA 70161-1045 are preferred. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary