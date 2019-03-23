The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Julius Teichmann, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Teichmann Petit; three children, Sheri Teichmann Aime, Jacqueline Elaine Cazes and Julius Teichmann, III; three grandchildren, Jennifer Aime, Mathew Aime and Tracy Cazes and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Daniels and Breian Ramon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Teichmann, Sr. and Eunice Flautt Teichmann. Julius was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Springfield, LA. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. To access the interment site, please follow the red arrows. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , Patrick F. Taylor , 2609 River Road, Jefferson LA 70121; www.cancer.org/hopelodgeneworleans are preferred. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2019
