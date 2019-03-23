"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and softly whispered come with me. With tearful eyes we watched you slowly fade away, although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A Beautiful heart stop beating, your loving hands put to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the Best." June A. Guillot LeNormand passed away after a battle with cancer on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the wife of her beloved husband Charles E. LeNormand, Sr. for 58 years. Mother of Elizabeth L. Ragas, Elaine L. Prest, Charles E. LeNormand, Jr. (Pam G. LeNormand) and the late Christopher E. LeNormand. Daughter of the late Samuel Guillot and Mildred H. Guillot. Sister of Rose G. Richards and the late Samuel Guillot (Estelle) and Patricia G. Dillon (Thomas). Grandmother of Andrew, Jr. (Grace), Anthony (Earlene), Beth (Tony). Michael (Rose), Julie (Jason), Matthew (Richard), Denvil. Charles III, Curtis (Jacqueline), April, Adrian, Trey. She has also survived by great grandchildren Abigail, Rayvin, Gavyn, Hunter, Brody, Cooper, Kerri Lyn, Andrew III, T.J., Christopher, Victoria, Charles IV "Charlie Bear" (Mackenzie), Cale, Cruz, Coen, Alexis and Christina. Special thanks to mom's daughter-in-law Pam for caring for our mother. Special nieces and nephews Donna and P'Joe Saunier, as well as many other nieces and nephews and many great friends. June retired after 22 years with Plaquemines Parish government. June will forever be in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Bagnell and Son Funeral Home at 75212 Lee Road, Covington, La. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers please donate to Saint Jude's Hospital or the . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary