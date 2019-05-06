June B. Francois Grosch passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Henry "Hank" Grosch, Jr. Daughter of the late Jared Francois and Albertine Gauthreaux Francois. Loving mother of Glenn Grosch, wife Angela, Karen Grosch-Granier, husband Phillip Jr., and the late Lori Ann Grosch. Grandmother of Lori DeForest Pattin, husband Eddie, Glenn Grosch Jr. wife Valerie, and Blake Grosch. Step-grandmother of Michael Granier, and the late Nicholas Granier; and Trey and Chad Ingram. Great-grandmother of Lainey Watson, Gage Pattin and Xander and Asher Grosch. Step-great-grandmother of Jacob, Micaela, Ethen, Gavin, Alaina and Reid Granier. She was the sister of the late Geraldine F. Hartnett, husband Dick, Jared "Bubby" Francois, Jr., wife, Barbara. Aunt and Godmother of Dianne H. Hartmann. Special Aunt of Patricia H. Moore, Joy H. Danna and Christy G. Wildey. She is survived by her brother-in-law Earl Hemenway and sister-in-law Lois H. Welchley and many cousins, nieces, nephews friends and her wonderful neighbors on Grenoble Court. June was a native of McDonoghville, a city she held close to her heart, and a resident of Marrero for over 40 years. Past employers include Jefferson Parish Gretna Court House, Jefferson Parish Emergency Management and Jefferson Parish Juvenile Court where she worked as an information Specialist until she retired in 2011 with over 31 years of service. She was a member of the Terrytown Golden Agers, an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, and loved her canine companions. June was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest focus in life was the love of her family. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1pm. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10am until 1pm. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 9, 2019