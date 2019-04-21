June Marquer Harrold, a retired Medical Technologist passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 87. She was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Mandeville. She received her Bachelor Degree from Loyola University in 1951. She was preceded in death by her son Keith Harrold; her parents Claude and Genevieve Marquer; her brother Claude Marquer Jr.; her sister Connie Aucoin; her grandson Steven Harrold and her great granddaughter Molly Cascio. She is survived by her daughters Cindi Catanese (Charlie), Susan Perret (Mark); her sons Steven Harrold, Rick Harrold (Tina) and Billy Harrold; her sister Mary M. Dauphin and her sister-in-law Marlene Marquer. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren many nieces, nephews and other family members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the and the , preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary