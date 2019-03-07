June Montalbano Frederick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Edward Frederick Sr.; her parents, John A. Montalbano and Mary Gertrude Sullivan Montalbano; and her siblings, Samuel Montalbano, John Montalbano, Rita Wilson , Henry Montalbano, Lorraine Standige, Patrick Montalbano, Billy Montalbano, Gloria Dumestre, Margaret George, Anthony Montalbano, and Anna May Derrenbecker. June is the loving mother of Maureen Dombourian (Greg), John Edward Frederick Jr. (Norma), and Michael Frederick Sr. (Mary). She is the devoted grandmother of Ara Dombourian (Cara), Meghan Dombourian, Jonathan Frederick, Jacob Frederick, Lauren Frederick, Michael Frederick, Jr., and Ali Monem. She is the devoted great- grandmother of Lily Dombourian, Emma Dombourian, Bennett Dombourian, and Aiden Monem. June is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Following her husband's death, June returned to the workplace as a clerk typist for Jefferson Parish Government. A devout Catholic, she prayed the Rosary every day and devoted herself to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, March 11, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM all at Christ the King Catholic Church, 535 Deerfield Road, Terrytown, LA. Interment St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery # 1, New Orleans, LA. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary