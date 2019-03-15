|
|
June Reibert peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Howard Reibert. Daughter of the late Joseph Gravelle and Leona Timper Gravelle. Beloved mother of Nancy Erwin (Roswell) and the late Kenneth Charles Reibert. Grandmother of Robert Erwin (Beth), Paul Erwin, Dawn Erwin, Jonathan Erwin, Jason Reibert (Natalie) and Natalie Davis (Randy). Great Grandmother of Parker Davis, Zane Davis, Henry Reibert, Harrison Reibert, Gavin Erwin, Robert Erwin II, Bradly Grayson, Lexi Grayson and the late Infant Clara Reibert. Sister of Verne Vandermeer (the late Pete). June is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a longtime resident of Belle Chasse, Louisiana. She was a Volunteer Health Care Worker for Ochsner Westbank for 20 years. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11AM until 1PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1PM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2019