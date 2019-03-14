Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Rose Leonard Wetta. View Sign

June Rose Leonard Wetta, age 80, of Harahan, Louisiana went to her heavenly home on Wednesday , March 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. (Joe) Wetta Sr. for 59 years. Mother of Michelle Wetta Flake, Joseph J. (Jody) Wetta Jr. (Tricia), and Rene Wetta. She was grandmother to Troy Whitmore (Katie), Heather Flake, Noelle Grimsley (Josh), John Wetta (Christina), Sarah Rands (Ian), Devin Wetta, and Paul Wetta. She also leaves behind 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents William Varise Leonard and Elva Remont Leonard; as well as her brother, William Leonard and her sister MaryAnn O'Sullivan. She was a member of First Baptist New Orleans and had a strong faith in the Lord. June Rose was a blessing to all who knew her. She showed love to everyone in her life and made caring for others her mission. Her memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at Faith Lutheran School's gym.

