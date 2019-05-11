June "Bambi" S. Prange, 87, of Kenner, LA and native of New Orleans passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is now united with God and her loving husband Leo. Daughter of Clay and Lucille Simoneaux. She is preceded in death by her loving husband whom she missed dearly. Loving and adored mother of Judy Bourgeois (Donnie), Leslie Parnell (Mel), and Leo Prange III (Cindy). The BEST "Bambi" ever to Sammy Puleo II (Alicia), Ryan Puleo (Tonya), Don Ray Bourgeois II (Kellie), Kyle Bourgeois (April), Brennan Bourgeois, Donielle Bourgeois-Hebert (Becca), Tyler, Austin, Katie, and Sassy Prange. Great-grandmother of Salvador Puleo III, Anthony and Gianna Puleo, Marlee and Charlotte Puleo, Brock and Brady Bourgeois, Kylie, Kyle Jr., and Brennan Bourgeois. Brother of Patsy Thibodeaux (Walter), aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Former mother-in-law to Sammy Puleo. She lived her life to the fullest, Friday night card group, Red Hatters, and Luncheon with Friends. She had an incredible wit and always brought life to wherever she went. Truly the life of the party! We were extremely blessed and grateful for the utmost love, friendship, and care of Faye LeBlanc (Tonya Puleo's mother). We are also thankful to Notre Dame Hospice of their great care and service. Friends and family of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Church on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 16, 2019