Junior Raymond Held passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Heritage Manor of Slidell at the age of 86. He was married to the love of his life the late Irene "Patsy" Held for 60 years. Loving father of Gwendolyn Mashburn (the late Mike), Scott J. Held (Suzie) and Chet R. Held (Bonnie). Son of the late Joseph George Held and Amelia Gauthier Held Cefalu. Stepson of the late Clarence Cefalu. Brother of the late Lloyd Held (Julliette) and Gloria Pilet (Teddy). Proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Junior was born on December 16, 1932 in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of Violet, LA. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and proudly served in the Korean War. He was a supervisor for ONI/PHI and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by all of those whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest with military honors at 11:00 AM in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019