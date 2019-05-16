Justin Lawrence Sullivan was born August 9, 1939 in New Orleans, Louisiana and entered eternal peace on May 15, 2019 at the age of 79.Justin is survived by his beloved wife Gwen, Children Patrick Sullivan (Rebecca Stelz) and Kindra Sullivan (Chase Austin). Grandchildren, Ellen Stelz-Sullivan, Ben Stelz-Sullivan, and Henry Austin VI. Siblings, John Lawrence Sullivan (Eileen), Jackie Sullivan, Jan Sullivan, and Jack Lawrence Sullivan (Michele). He was preceded in death by his father and mother Michael Lawrence Sullivan and Marie Arnoult Sullivan, brothers, James Lawrence Sullivan and Jay Lawrence Sullivan. Justin graduated from LSUNO in the first graduating class of 1962 with a B.S. degree in accounting and went on to Tulane University earning an MBA and soon thereafter became a CPA. Upon graduation he was employed at Plywood Panels and served as Vice-President for 25 years. In recent years he has served as a Board member of Superior Energy Services and had his own Private Investment Firm. The family will receive friends Saturday May 18 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel at 1:30 P.M. with interment to follow in St. Louis # 3 cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019