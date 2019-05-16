The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Lawrence Sullivan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Justin Lawrence Sullivan Obituary
Justin Lawrence Sullivan was born August 9, 1939 in New Orleans, Louisiana and entered eternal peace on May 15, 2019 at the age of 79.Justin is survived by his beloved wife Gwen, Children Patrick Sullivan (Rebecca Stelz) and Kindra Sullivan (Chase Austin). Grandchildren, Ellen Stelz-Sullivan, Ben Stelz-Sullivan, and Henry Austin VI. Siblings, John Lawrence Sullivan (Eileen), Jackie Sullivan, Jan Sullivan, and Jack Lawrence Sullivan (Michele). He was preceded in death by his father and mother Michael Lawrence Sullivan and Marie Arnoult Sullivan, brothers, James Lawrence Sullivan and Jay Lawrence Sullivan. Justin graduated from LSUNO in the first graduating class of 1962 with a B.S. degree in accounting and went on to Tulane University earning an MBA and soon thereafter became a CPA. Upon graduation he was employed at Plywood Panels and served as Vice-President for 25 years. In recent years he has served as a Board member of Superior Energy Services and had his own Private Investment Firm. The family will receive friends Saturday May 18 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel at 1:30 P.M. with interment to follow in St. Louis # 3 cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now